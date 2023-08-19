DU: Hindu College's Highest Package This Year Stands At Rs 36.5 LPA

Delhi University | PTI

New Delhi: One of the best ranked colleges of Delhi University (DU), the Hindu College recently revealed that the highest package received by one of its student is Rs 36.50 LPA. Meanwhile the average packages offered this year to the college is Rs 10.40 LPA. According to the placement report released for the year 2023, the median package offered is Rs 8.40 LPA. However, the gross package value is Rs 8.50 LPA.

The placement statistics and reports of 2023 by the Hindu College reveals the highest stipend offered is Rs 60,000 per month whereas the average and median stipend offered are Rs 10,000 per month and Rs 13.50 per month respectively. Meanwhile, the gross stipend offered this year is Rs 9.50 lakh.

Companies for Placement

Many top recruiters visited the campus to take several talents with them to their companies. These recruiters are Accenture, AON, JSW, KPMG and HCL, among others.

Last year's statistics

Speaking of Delhi University Placement Packages last year, the highest package was bagged by students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) and it stood at RS. 44.8 LPA. Top recruiting companies that visit DU include ICICI Bank, ITC Limited, Gartner, Citi, BCG, Bain & Company, Barclays, McKinsey & Company, Byju’s, DE Shaw & Co., Tech Mahindra, Make My Trip and Urban Company among others.

