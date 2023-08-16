Watch | DU All Set To Commence Classes For All semesters Starting Today

New Delhi: Delhi University classes for all programmes and for all semesters have reopened today after the end of the vacation. The academic calendar at the university was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to either a shortened break or no break at all for colleges.
Moreover, as previously reported by PTI, the pandemic had a considerable impact on semester consistency, as classes for various academic years began at varying times.
In a notification released on July 5, 2023, the varsity stated that faculty members had also requested a one-month mandatory break because constant working was affecting their mental health.
Watch visuals from Hindu College as DU is all set to commence classes for all semesters from today.
