 Watch | DU All Set To Commence Classes For All semesters Starting Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWatch | DU All Set To Commence Classes For All semesters Starting Today

Watch | DU All Set To Commence Classes For All semesters Starting Today

Delhi University classes for all programmes for all semesters have started from today, August 16. Watch visuals from Hindu College

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Official

New Delhi: Delhi University classes for all programmes and for all semesters have reopened today after the end of the vacation. The academic calendar at the university was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to either a shortened break or no break at all for colleges.

Moreover, as previously reported by PTI, the pandemic had a considerable impact on semester consistency, as classes for various academic years began at varying times.

In a notification released on July 5, 2023, the varsity stated that faculty members had also requested a one-month mandatory break because constant working was affecting their mental health.

Watch visuals from Hindu College as DU is all set to commence classes for all semesters from today.

Read Also
DU Instructs Colleges To Take Strict Action To Prevent Ragging
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Protest Erupts In Nadia District After Death Of Student At Jadavpur University

WATCH: Protest Erupts In Nadia District After Death Of Student At Jadavpur University

CBSE CTET 2023 Admit Cards To Release On August 18: Steps To Download, Exam Pattern, And Pass Marks

CBSE CTET 2023 Admit Cards To Release On August 18: Steps To Download, Exam Pattern, And Pass Marks

What After 12th (Science)? These 10 Career Options May Help You

What After 12th (Science)? These 10 Career Options May Help You

KCET Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To...

KCET Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Know How To...

Kerala: College Suspends 6 Students For Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Visually Impaired Professor

Kerala: College Suspends 6 Students For Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Visually Impaired Professor