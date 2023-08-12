DU Instructs Colleges To Take Strict Action To Prevent Ragging

Delhi University |

New Delhi: To prevent incidents of ragging, all colleges under the University of Delhi have been instructed to strictly enforce the rules, especially the provisions of ordinances XV-B, XV-C, and the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace, a DU official said on Friday.

Ahead of the new session that will begin soon, a meeting of the Proctorial Board was held on Friday where anti-ragging initiatives were discussed. Officers from Delhi Police and senior officials of DU were present at the meeting.

The board said that specific measures were discussed at the meeting, including the Supreme Court judgement on ragging.

The Registrar of Delhi University said that all students, hostelites as well as their parents and guardians have been asked to give an undertaking to this effect at the time of admission to their respective colleges.

As per UGC instructions, from this year onwards, Anti Ragging Day will be observed on August 12 followed by Anti Ragging Week from August 12-18.

The DU will set up two joint control rooms, one each on the North Campus and South Campus (North Campus Tel. No. 27667221 and South Campus Tel. No. 24119832), beginning from August 16 which will be operative till August 25.

The Registrar said that anti-ragging posters in English and Hindi have been put up at the strategic locations on North Campus and South Campus. Also, colleges and hostels have been requested to restrict the entry of outsiders, and to prominently display the rules regarding prohibition of ragging in their respective institutions.

All colleges, faculties, departments and hostels have been urged to form anti-ragging disciplinary committee and vigilance squads taking the help of NCC, NSS volunteers wherever possible to monitor ragging

