Delhi: DU's Hindu college students protest as admin cuts down on cultural fest 'Mecca'

Delhi University | PTI

New Delhi: Students of Delhi University’s Hindu College staged a protest on the campus allegedly after the administration allegedly asked them to cut short the three-day cultural fest to one day.

Students have been sitting on dharna in the college, saying the “restrictions” come at the last moment when the preparations have already been done.

Principal Anju Srivastava has refused to comment on the matter. Students have shared several videos of the protest in which they could be seen staging a dharna at the college gate.

In one of the videos, Principal Srivastava could be seen asking the students to leave the spot and talk to them peacefully.

The college is scheduled to host its fest ‘Mecca’ on April 26, 27 and 28. However, as students were busy in preparation, the principal told them that it should be restricted to only one day.