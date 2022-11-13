DU Admissions 2022: Third merit list out; here's how to check

Representational image |

New Delhi: The renowned Delhi University(DU) has come out with the third merit list at the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates have the opportunity now to login to the official website and use the application number and password to check out the seat allotment. The alloted seat can be selected by the candidates between November 14 to 15.

DU colleges are required to approve online applications of the candidates from November 14 to 16 once they verify the documents and eligibility criteria for different programmes after the allotted seats are accepted by the candidates.

Candidates have to pay the admission fees by November 17. On November 20, DU will make known the open seats for the first round of spot allocation. On November 23, a first spot allocation list for 2022 will be made available online.

Here's how to check the DU third merit list 2022

Visit the DU UG Admission 2022 webpage at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Enter the CUET application number and password on the home page.

Fill out the space with the captcha verification code.

To log in, click the Login button.

The screen will show the DU third seat allocation.

Save a copy of the merit list for later use.

Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs in the DU admission process for undergraduate programmes. CUET scores determine a student securing seats in DU colleges.