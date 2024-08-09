'Don't Come To USA, There Is No Future': Indian Expat Warns Students

FPJ

An Indian-origin software developer with over 20 years of experience has issued a stark warning to students considering studying in the U.S. The expat, known for criticizing U.S. immigration policies, has urged prospective students to reconsider their plans.

"Please don't come to USA. These are lies. Don't believe me? Talk to anyone who came here to study in the last decade. Your dreams will be shattered. There is no future after your education is over. Your entire career will be chasing H1B visas. Green cards for Indian born has a wait time of ~100 years #greencardbacklog," Suren wrote on X.

This warning comes in response to U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti's promotion of EducationUSA Fairs across India. Garcetti's invitation encourages Indian students to explore opportunities at U.S. universities, highlighting admissions and scholarship information.

Suren’s warning has sparked a conversation among Indian immigrants.

Satya, a user, agreed, noting the difficulties of the Green Card process and the challenges faced by legal immigrants.

“I agree! I am based in the United States and moved from India 21 years ago. Those times were different. Now, it’s India’s time next 2 decades and smart people will succeed here than USA,” Satya replied. “GC (green card) wait in USA is miserable! Not worth it unless you just go there for the above-mentioned factors. Immigration is a big pain point now more than ever especially for ‘legal immigrants’.”

Another commenter advised against moving to Canada as well, citing “And don't come to Canada either. You will get a citizenship. But now it's totally unaffordable and lots of people without jobs and we all know the law and order situation."

The third user has urged the @USembassyIndia by tagging them and citing, "Sir, don’t lure the students to fill your universities & get the money to boost USeconomy & USuniversities. People like me with the highest US degree are still chasing to get an H1B. People with non-US degrees come into the country on H1B and get Green Cards, while USgrads are still waiting."

The appeal of studying in the U.S. often includes hopes of a better life and high-paying jobs. However, Suren points out that after graduation, many students face the tough reality of securing an H-1B visa. This work visa is highly competitive and comes with restrictions that can limit career and personal freedom.

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also raised concerns about safety on U.S. campuses, following Garcetti's invitation. Chandrasekhar, who himself studied in the U.S., warned about "recent violence and intimidation on American campuses," urging transparency about campus safety.

Dear Ambassador @USAmbIndia - as you invite our Young Indians to study in the US. I Am also US Uni graduate and can testify to some excellent Univs in the US.



But as recent violence and targetted intimidation on US campuses hv shown, US campuses arent the same safe centers of… https://t.co/eVutChzt3C — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) August 6, 2024

Both Suren and Chandrasekhar responded to a tweet regarding Garcetti's video, in which he discussed the upcoming “EducationUSA” fair that will be held across various locations in India.

Garcetti said, “Students and parents, I’m thrilled to invite you to our #EducationUSA Fairs, which are taking place all over India this month. This is your chance to meet representatives from more than 80 U.S. universities and learn about admissions, scholarships and much more. Register now to make your dream of studying in the U.S. a reality: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb #USIndiaFWD”