USA Top Destination For Indian Students Seeking Higher Education Abroad: Oxford International Report | File

A recent report published by Oxford International revealed that the United States of America (USA) is still the most preferred destination for Indian students who aspire to pursue higher education abroad. The report, known as the Student Global Mobility Index (SGMI), provides insights into the changing trends in student migration.

Indian student still prefer the USA

According to the SGMI report, despite concerns about affordability, safety, and security, 69% of surveyed Indian students still prefer the USA over other countries such as the UK, Canada, and Australia. The UK comes in a close second, with 54% of Indian students considering it a favourable destination.

Students' decisions were found to be significantly influenced by the quality of education and the reputation of universities. 45% of students cited the quality of education, while 42% emphasised university reputation as a key motivator for choosing the USA. For the UK, 59% of students valued education quality, and 61% considered university reputation.

Decision influence by parents

The influence of parents or guardians on students' decisions was evident, with 71% of Indian students stating that they played a crucial role in shaping their choice to study abroad. This trend was observed in other countries as well, including Nigeria, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

Mohit Gambir, Managing Director of Oxford International Education Services, remarked on the report's significance, stating, "The findings of Oxford International's Student Global Mobility Index shed light on the evolving landscape of higher education aspirations. Despite concerns, the USA remains the most preferred study destination, followed by the UK. The influence of parental guidance underscores the familial impact on educational pursuits."

The SGMI study, conducted in collaboration with THE Knowledge Partnership, involved over 500 current and prospective students from key markets including India, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Nigeria, providing comprehensive insights into global student mobility.

Read Also Consulate Reveals What Japan Has To Offer To Indian Students

Other key findings from the report include:

Affordable Course Fees: While the UK is favored by 28% of Indian students for its course fees, Australia (20%), Canada (18%), and the USA (9%) also attract attention in this regard.

Scholarship Opportunities: Australia (34%) is the top choice for scholarship opportunities among aspiring students, followed by Canada (32%), the UK (27%), and the USA (23%).

Engagement with Higher Education Agents: Compared to Pakistan (23%) and Vietnam (22%), a higher proportion of students from India (35%) and Nigeria rely on higher education agents for guidance in the decision-making process.