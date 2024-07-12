Don’t Be Afraid of Failure’ Jagdeep Dhankar Encourages Students To Become Change-Makers

FPJ |

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said Education is about developing a mindset of contribution and service, not just earning degrees.

Addressing students and faculty of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University, in its auditorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, the Vice President underlined that, as a consequence of a series of government initiatives, there has been a significant transformation in the education sector and the business ecosystem, and India is now seen as a favorite destination for investments and opportunities.

Dhankhar said India's rise in the next five years will be like a rocket that defies gravitational force.

"Education is the most impactful transformational mechanism for achieving equality and combating social inequities. Quality education empowers individuals and drives innovation," he stated.

The Vice President stressed the importance of creating an environment where startups can thrive. "Our youth are crucial for innovation," he said, urging young entrepreneurs to explore the startup world, particularly in technology and disruptive sectors.

"Your innovative ideas can grab the attention of corporate giants. As young entrepreneurs, you have the potential to create something extraordinary that will get noticed right away. Think about it, and don't be afraid of failure," he added.

Recalling his childhood school days at Sainik School, he said, "Education works wonders, but quality education makes things geometric, not arithmetic. It gives you the power to empower."

Dhankhar also stressed female empowerment, stating, "Empowering women leads to the empowerment of society as a whole."

He pointed out that the Indian government is implementing measures to increase women's representation in parliament, noting that a bill for 33% reservation for women in Parliament was passed in 2023, a historic achievement. "When women are empowered, the entire world benefits," he said.

Reflecting on India's historical contributions to education, he mentioned about the ancient centers of learning like Nalanda and Taxila, calling them "repositories of wisdom" that shaped society.

Dhankhar encouraged current educational institutions to mirror these legacies, nurturing leaders who can drive future change.

He concluded by urging students to embrace their roles in shaping the nation's future. "You are not just the leaders of tomorrow; you are the change-makers of today."