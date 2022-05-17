Disability court advises filling up vacancies reserved for PwDs in Delhi educational institute

New Delhi: In a recent order, the Court of Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) recommended the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, to fill slots earmarked for PWDs that had been unfilled for over 14 years.



The order was made in response to a complaint brought by Vijay Garg, who was represented by Abhishek Prasad.



As per the complainant, he had preferred this complaint due to the deliberate inaction and lackadaisical approach of SPA in making appointments against the vacancies, despite continuously advertising for the same.



The court taking note of the failure of the SPA to fill the vacancies held that "to keep posts vacant is a retrograde step" and that the SPA "must make all efforts to fill the advertised vacancies".



The court further recommended that the backlog will be filled by a special recruitment drive providing reasonable accommodations and relaxing the criteria.



SPA is a university established under the School of Planning and Architecture Act, 2014, and is considered to be an "institution of national importance".



SPA is governed by a General Council which is chaired by the State Education Minister, who was also made a party to the complaint.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:47 AM IST