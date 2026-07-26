'Did You Approve Pellet Guns Against Students?': Rahul Gandhi Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks Accountability For 'Barbaric Assault' During Protest

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (L) & Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pic

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability over what he described as the "barbaric assault" on students during the July 20, 2026 protest in Delhi. The Congress party shared the letter on its official X handle, stating that Gandhi had sought answers regarding the alleged use of force against peaceful protesters.

• As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against students? If not, who did?



• Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorized their deployment?



: LoP Shri @RahulGandhi… pic.twitter.com/0yRkCHjrB9 — Congress (@INCIndia) July 26, 2026

Gandhi alleges excessive force

In the letter dated July 25, 2026, Gandhi alleged that students protesting for a "fair and accountable education system" were met with excessive force by security personnel instead of being heard. He claimed that protesters were assaulted with lathis, tear gas, and pellet guns, resulting in serious injuries to several students.

He also alleged that women students were assaulted by policemen, including claims that they were deliberately targeted in their private parts.

Questions over pellet guns

Calling the reported use of pellet guns "most shocking," Gandhi referred to media and social media reports showing students and a journalist sustaining serious injuries. He specifically mentioned 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, alleging that the student was shot with pellet guns and could lose an eye due to the injuries.

The Congress leader said that since security forces deployed in Delhi ultimately answer to the Union Home Minister, the government must clarify who authorised the use of force.

Rahul Gandhi's questions

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi posed two direct questions to Home Minister Amit Shah:

-As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against students? If not, who did?

-Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorised their deployment?

Congress shares letter

Sharing the letter on X, the Congress wrote, "LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability for the barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20, 2026."

In a separate message attached to the letter, Rahul Gandhi said that peaceful protest is fundamental to democracy and that it is the government's responsibility to protect protesters and address their grievances through dialogue.

"Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," Gandhi said in his message.