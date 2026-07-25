'Victory For India's Gen Z': Congress Hails Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation, Credits Youth-Led Movement

The Congress on Saturday described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a "victory for India's Gen Z" and credited millions of young people across the country for forcing political accountability through sustained protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

In a statement, the party said the resignation belonged to the youth who had raised their voices for a fair and transparent education system.

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"Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a victory for the youth and a triumph for India's Gen Z. This win belongs to the crores of young people across the country who raised their voices to demand a better education system."

Congress Targets PM Modi

The Congress also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his "arrogance" had been defeated by the determination of students and protesters.

The party claimed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had stood with students "from the streets to Parliament" since the NEET controversy first emerged and pledged to continue its campaign until broader reforms are introduced in the education system.

It also demanded that the Prime Minister apologise over the alleged use of lathi charges and pellet guns against protesters during the agitation.

Kharge, Priyanka Welcome Resignation

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also hailed the resignation, calling it the result of the efforts of millions of young people, grieving families and a united Opposition.

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In a post on X, Kharge described the development as "the victory of truth" and criticised what he called Prime Minister Modi's "stubbornness," while urging the government to take action against those responsible for the alleged police excesses during the protests.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed the sentiment, saying the government had been forced to bend before the determination of India's students and youth.

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CJP Says Protest Will Continue

While welcoming the resignation, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said the movement was far from over, stressing that the minister's exit fulfilled only one of the organisation's three key demands.

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, Dipke said the protest would continue until the Centre provided written assurances on the remaining demands, including ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide and action against police personnel accused of using excessive force during the July 20 protest.

"We won't leave just because one demand has been met," Dipke said, adding that the movement would continue until all commitments were fulfilled.

Movement Enters New Phase

Pradhan's resignation marks a significant turning point in the weeks-long agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. While the Centre has conceded one of the protesters' principal demands, attention is now shifting to whether it will address the remaining issues raised by the CJP and student groups.