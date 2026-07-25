VIDEO Shows Exact Moment Abhijeet Dipke, CJP Supporters And Protesters Celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation At Jantar Mantar

A video from Delhi's Jantar Mantar has captured the exact moment Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and supporters erupted in celebration after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video shows Dipke, flanked by fellow protesters and activists, smiling as he addressed a cluster of microphones while supporters cheered, raised their fists and chanted slogans, marking what they described as a major victory for the student-led movement.

'We Have Done It': Dipke Declares Victory

In the video, Dipke can be seen celebrating with CJP members before addressing the media.

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"We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned," he said, as supporters around him applauded, waved their hands in the air and recorded the moment on their mobile phones.

The high-energy scenes reflected the mood at the protest site, where demonstrators hailed the resignation as the outcome of weeks of sustained public pressure.

Resignation Follows Weeks Of Protests

Pradhan's resignation comes after more than a month of CJP-led protests demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and broader reforms to India's examination system.

The movement, centred at Jantar Mantar, grew into one of the country's largest youth-led protests, drawing thousands of students and supporters from across India while also triggering political debates and repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Pradhan Says Students Must Remain The Focus

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan said his decision was guided by the need to ensure students remain focused on their education and to prevent the ongoing agitation from being exploited by "anti-national elements."

He also reiterated his commitment to public service and education reforms, while outlining the steps taken by the government following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 irregularities.