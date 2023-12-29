Detour 2023-24 Preparations: Jai Hind College's CL Meet 2 Triumphs

All eyes towards the Detour brochure | Special Arrangement

The Mass Media department of Jai Hind College orchestrated yet another the second CL Meet for Detour '23 - '24. The event, held on December 18, 2023, at the Taki Taki in Lower Parel, not only provided a glimpse into the upcoming festival but also set the tone for an exhilarating experience.

Capturing the Theme: Brochure Unveiling and Rules Briefing

The focal point of the event was the grand reveal of Detour's brochure, a visual testament to the festival's theme, "Truth Be Told." The reality TV-inspired design mirrored the essence of Detour, creating anticipation for the main event. Alongside the brochure unveiling, attendees received comprehensive insights into the rules and regulations governing the festival's various activities.

Unlike its predecessor, which leaned towards lighthearted icebreakers, CL Meet 2 delved into the competitive spirit that will characterize Detour's main days. Participants engaged in informative sessions while enjoying moments of entertainment, including a spirited game of charades.

Dittu's Dance and Contingent Enthusiasm

The event welcomed contingent and assistant contingent leaders from various colleges, accompanied by Detour's lively mascot, Dittu. His entertaining dance performance added to the vibrant energy of the day. Contingents, chanting with fervour, revealed their team spirit, contributing to the overall lively atmosphere.

The CL Meet concluded with a doubt-clearing session led by the team heads, ensuring participants were well-prepared for the upcoming festivities. The day wrapped up with the delightful culinary offerings at Taki Taki, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating Detour '23 - '24.