Delhi's Ambedkar University to launch 5 new schools for science and social science

New Delhi: Ambedkar University, Delhi will launch five new schools for science and social science from the 2023-24 academic session, an official statement reads.

Delhi's Education minister Atishi held a review meeting with officials from the higher education department and Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) to discuss the development of the new schools, the statement said.

The new schools will offer UG and PG programmes in Public policy, Mathematics, Data science, Indigenous knowledge, Tribal studies, Media studies, Philosophy and Religion studies.

"The addition of these new schools at AUD is a positive step towards improving the quality of higher education in India, and preparing students as per rapidly changing industrial demands. Programmes offered by AUD will especially focus on developing new age 21st-century skills among students," the education minister said.

The programmes to be offered by the new schools are being designed in consultation with experts and this will help in bridging the gap between academic research and practical applications, Atishi said.

The minister added that the schools would raise the benchmark for innovative higher education in the country and promote diversity and innovation.

The new schools will incorporate 21st-century skills into their curriculum, including critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, collaboration, entrepreneurship and global awareness.

The addition of the five schools is part of the university's expansion project that aims to enhance student strength to about 26,000 in the future. The Delhi government is building two new campuses of the university at Dheerpur and Rohini.