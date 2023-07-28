Delhi University PG Admission Schedule Out At admission.uod.ac.in; Registration Begins

Delhi University PG Admission Schedule | Representational Pic

The Delhi University (DU) has released the date for registration to postgraduate admission on the CSAS portal. According to the varsity, the registration will begin today (July 27) onwards. The last date to register for PG courses is August 10. Interested students can register for DU Admission 2023 process at the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official schedule released by DU, the first allocation list will release at 5 pm on August 17, and candidates will have time till August 20 to accept their allocated seats. The last date of online payment for fees against the first list is August 22 (4:59 pm).

Following this, the second allocation list will release at 5 pm on August 25, and candidates will be given time till August 28. The last date to make payments against the second list is August 30, and the mi-entry process will be available from 5 pm of August 31 till 4:59 pm of September 1. The third allocation list will release on September 4 and candidates will have time till September 7 to accept the allocated list.

The University may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any. The varsity has also announced that classes for postgraduate programmes will commence from September 1.