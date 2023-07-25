Delhi University: BTech Admission Schedule 2023 Out At du.ac.in; Check Notice Here

Delhi University | Delhi University

The University of Delhi has released the admissions schedule for BTech programmes in electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and computer science and engineering. The registration process for admission to B.Tech Programmes will be opened till 11:59 PM on July 26.

According to the schedule, the application correction window for DU BTech admission 2023 will open on July 26. Classes for BTech programmes will start on August 16. Candidates will be able to edit their applications by July 28 on the official portal, engineering.uod.ac.in.

DU's B Tech Allocation cum Admission Schedule | UoD

For the academic year 2023-24, admission to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) of UoD will be done on the basis of All India Common Rank List of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) -2023 only.

Before registering, candidates must check the eligibility criteria carefully for all the three B.Tech. program. There are no additional eligibility criteria besides the ones stipulated by the University through its website & BOI (B.Tech.)-2023, published on the admission website of the UoD

Application Fee for DU B Tech:

There is a one-time Registration-cum-Allocation Fee (non-refundable):

For UR/OBC-NCL/EWSUR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs. 1500.00 (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Only)

For SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 1200.00 (Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred Only)

The online application process will be considered completed only after the realization of the Registration fee. Candidates are advised to keep the log-in credentials, i.e., login Id and password, strictly confidential to avoid misuse.

According to the University, the login credentials, once generated, cannot be changed/ edited under any circumstances.