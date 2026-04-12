'Delhi Schools To Ensure 10% Electrification Of Bus Fleets Within 2 Years': Draft EV policy

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood | X @PTI_News

New Delhi: Delhi schools must ensure that at least 10 per cent of their bus fleets transition to electric within two years, according to the government's draft EV policy.

The new policy looks to stipulate a clear timeline for adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across institutions. As per the draft, this target will increase to 20 per cent by completion of the third year of notification of the policy, and to 30 per cent by March 31, 2030.

The mandate will apply to the entire school bus fleet, including leased, owned, or hired vehicles, ensuring the transition covers all types of operations.

The education department will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the new EV policy across schools. It will issue necessary directions, integrate the requirements into school recognition and affiliation processes, and monitor adherence in coordination with the transport department, the draft policy proposes.

The draft also calls for regular awareness drives and educational campaigns in schools to sensitise students, teachers and management about air pollution, its impacts on health and environment, and measures being undertaken to improve the capital's air quality.

It further proposes promoting student-led initiatives and practical actions to encourage sustainable travel choices, energy conservation and responsible environmental behaviour.

The phased electrification of school buses is expected to play a role in reducing vehicular emissions, given their widespread and daily usage across the capital.

According to an official order, the draft of the new EV policy for 2026-2030 has been uploaded on the transport department's website inviting feedback and comments from public for the next 30 days.

Launched in August 2020 as one of the key initiatives of the previous government, the Delhi EV policy aims to tackle vehicular pollution and promote adoption of electric vehicles in the capital.

Although its initial three-year term of the policy ended in August 2023, the government has been extending it since.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)