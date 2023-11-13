Delhi Police Busted Syndicate Involved In preparing Fake College Degrees; Arrests 2 | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a syndicate involved in preparing fake college degrees in the name of various government, private universities and state education boards across the country.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dal Chand Meherolia a.k.a. Amar (34) and Mahaveer Kuma (30), both residents of Burari.

They have allegedly sold more than 2,000 fake degrees certificates since the Covid crisis phase, an official said.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received about a syndicate involved in preparing forged and fabricated mark-sheets and degrees under the garb of M.H. Eduversity, Digital School of India, Netaji Subhash Place Complex, Pitampura, Delhi.

"The team raided the location and apprehended the owner, Meherolia, from the spot. A total of 19 fake mark-sheets/certificates and degrees of Shanghai International University, William Carey University, Universities of Shillong, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Kalinga, Bihar etc. alongwith 11 laptops, 14 mobile phones and fake stamps were recovered from the spot," said the Special CP.

During the investigation, co-accused Mahaveer was also arrested from Burari and huge incriminating material including fake and blank degrees, certificates, mark-sheets and migration certificates of various universities and state education boards as well as laptop/ printers, fake stamps etc., used in crime were recovered from his house.

During questioning, Meherolia disclosed that he was running this institute since 2020 and had employed many female telecallers in his office.

"They used to call students for seeking admission in universities/colleges and provided the data of interested students to Meherolia. After that he contacted them through Whatsapp and lured them to get a degree without required documents," said the Special CP.

He did not meet any students personally. After getting the details, he prepared the mark-sheets/certificate for the desired students.

For this,he charged Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,20,000 ranging from 10th standard to Ph.D.

"After receiving the amount, Meherolia used to send the degree/certificate through courier. Holograms of the documents were also prepared by both of them. Both the accused persons disclosed that they have sold more than 2000 fake degrees/mark-sheets in the open market and many of mark-sheet holders even have luxurious jobs on the basis of forged documents provided by them," the police officer added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)