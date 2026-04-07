Delhi HC Orders DPS Dwarka To Reinstate 25 Expelled Students, Slams School Over Fee-Hike Violations | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed 25 students, expelled by Delhi Public School, Dwarka, for non-payment of fees amid a fee-hike dispute, to attend classes from Tuesday, saying the school's decision would not be given effect if the parents pay 50 per cent of the dues by April 17.

The court passed the order on a contempt petition by several students of DPS Dwarka. It is alleged that the school management violated a May 16, 2025, order of the high court, which protected students from discrimination and victimisation for not paying the hiked fee.

"It is directed that, without prejudice, the parents will deposit 50 per cent of the outstanding fees in terms of the order dated May 16, 2025, by April 17. The order of restoration shall be passed immediately thereafter. The wards shall be permitted to join the school from tomorrow," Justice Jasmeet Singh The senior counsel appearing for the school said the management took action after giving a show cause notice to the students for not paying the outstanding fees for 2025-2026 as per the high court's earlier order and their replies were unsatisfactory.

The court, however, expressed its displeasure over the school's conduct, remarking that it should comply with the letter and spirit of the earlier orders on the issue.

"It can't be that every year we will undergo the same exercise. Once there is an order, you have to comply with it in letter and spirit... It's not fair on your school's part. Not fair at all... Every year, the same mockery. Same exercise," the court orally observed.

"Call your chairman here. What is this? Every year same circus," the court said.

During the hearing, the court also questioned the Delhi government's Directorate of Education on the school's claim that it has not approved its revised fee structure since 2015-2016.

"How does the school function at the same rate as 2015-2016? You have approved none," the court asked the government lawyer.

"You have to maintain standards of education; every kid wants the latest technology. You are insisting on the 7th Central Pay Commission. The Eighth Pay Commission is about to come. You don't permit an increase in fees. How will the school function? You are the fountainhead of all this," it said.

The court issued a notice to the school's principal and chairman of managing committee as well as the DOE director on the contempt petition and listed it for hearing on August 27.

It also directed that only students who were expelled should be made petitioners in the contempt case.

On May 16, 2025, a coordinate bench of the high court directed over 100 parents to deposit 50 per cent of the hiked fees for academic year 2025-26 amid a fee-hike dispute to ensure that their wards continue their studies in DPS, Dwarka.

This order came on a petition by 102 parents seeking protection for their children amid the ongoing fee hike issue at DPS Dwarka and sought its takeover by the government and Lieutenant Governor in the capital.

The plea stated that in the last few years, the school pressured and used coercive methods to collect the unapproved fees from parents, who insisted on not paying the unapproved fees.

The children, the plea pointed out, were therefore harassed due to non-payment of unapproved fees.

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The parents' counsel had said the school increased the fee by Rs 7,000 a month and now raised it by Rs 9,000 monthly.

The plea also alleged gross violations of land allotment clause by DPS Dwarka, and claimed non-compliance of orders passed by the Delhi government's Department of Education.

It also informed that the DoE, in its May 22, 2024 order, directed the school to refund the excess and unapproved fee charged by them for the academic session 2022-23.

The petition further said the DoE again in its May 28, 2024 order directed the management of DPS Dwarka that the students are not to suffer any academic loss and there should not be any ill treatment to the students and they should be allowed to continue in the classes for their studies and appear in exams.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)