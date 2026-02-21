Delhi Govt Launches ₹325 Crore Startup Incubation Policy To Support 5,000 Student Ventures

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood | X @PTI_News

New Delhi: Under the Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026, Delhi Minister for Training and Technical Education Ashish Sood on Friday interacted with 100 student startups at a programme hosted at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

Sood announced that the Delhi government will soon introduce a comprehensive “Startup Incubation Policy.”

Under this policy, Rs325 crore will be allocated over the next five years to provide end-to-end support to 5,000 startups from campus to market.

The policy will ensure intellectual property protection, fair valuation, funding access, market linkage, and resource facilitation.

On the occasion, the Minister appreciated the innovation, creativity, and technical excellence demonstrated by the young entrepreneurs.

He stated that the Delhi government is committed not only to providing degrees but also to creating opportunities and platforms for students.

He emphasised that promoting a strong startup culture is the need of the hour and that the youth of Delhi possess immense potential, which, with the right guidance and resources, can achieve global recognition.

Sood added that such initiatives encourage young minds to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The Delhi government, he assured, is continuously working to strengthen a supportive startup ecosystem through mentorship, training, and investment opportunities.

During the interactive session, the selected startups presented their innovative ideas and projects.

Sood also listened to suggestions from the young entrepreneurs and directed departmental officials to ensure necessary support and coordination.

Highlighting the broader vision, Sood stated that the government’s objective is not to stop at the idea stage but to provide structured institutional support from “Campus to Market.”

He informed that nearly 1,000 startups participated in the recent festival, of which 700 made detailed presentations and ultimately 100 were shortlisted.

The initiative aims to provide a powerful platform to nurture the innovation potential of Delhi’s youth.

Citing an example, he mentioned how a drone developed by a student was modified to be used for fogging operations.

He further suggested that in the future, such drones could be made available to RWAs for surveillance and security purposes, thereby strengthening neighbourhood safety mechanisms.

The Minister also stated that the government is working on a comprehensive policy to connect innovative ideas with real markets, angel investors, and financial institutions.

He emphasised the need to integrate incubation efforts across universities and technical institutions to provide better direction and avoid duplication of resources.

The Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026 aims to promote innovation, research, and entrepreneurship among students and connect them with industry stakeholders.

The initiative marks an important step towards positioning Delhi as a leading capital of startups and innovation.

