Rajasthan PTET 2026 Registration Commences Today At ptetvmoukota2026.in; Check Important Dates & How To Apply

Rajasthan PTET 2026: Vardhman Mahavir Open University (VMOU), Kota has started the registration process for the Rajasthan Pre‑Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026 today. Eligible candidates can now apply the forms online from the official website. The online application will close on March 20, 2026.

Admission to Rajasthan's B.Ed. (2-year) and Integrated B.Ed. (4-year) teacher education programs requires passing this exam. Candidates applying for teaching positions must submit their applications on time. For all categories, the application fee is ₹500. Before submitting their work, students must confirm their eligibility, fill out all the forms accurately, upload supporting documentation, and pay the fee.

In case of any issues, candidates can call at 9116828238 or email helpdeskptet2026@vmou.ac.in.

Rajasthan PTET 2026: Important Dates

The details below outline the key dates for an online application and entrance exam in 2026.

Online applications open - February 20, 2026

Online applications close - March 20, 2026.

Exam Date: June 14, 2026 (tentative)

Rajasthan PTET 2026: How To Apply?

Rajasthan PTET 2026 applications are only accepted via the official website, ptetvmoukota2026.in. Pay close attention to these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at Rajasthan PTET 2026 at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

Step 2: Select New Registration and input your password, email address, mobile number, and name.

Step 3: Log in using the portal's login information.

Step 4: Provide your category, educational background, personal information, and any other required information.

Step 5: Next, upload your photo, signature, and any other necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application Fee online of Rs 500 by using a debit or credit card, net banking, or e-Mitra.

Step 7: Check all the details, then send in your application.

Step 8: Save a copy of the completed application for future use.

Rajasthan PTET 2026: Application Fees

Entrance Exam Application Fee: ₹ 500/-