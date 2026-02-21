India’s Fake University Crisis: UGC Identifies 32 Institutions Operating Without Approval; Check Official Notification Here

UGC: A list of 32 Universities that are operating without authorization and misrepresenting themselves as universities has been made public by the University Grants Commission (UGC). According to the UGC Fake List of Universities, degrees earned from these institutions are not valid for employment or further education because they are not permitted to grant degrees under the UGC Act of 1956. With ten universities, Delhi is at the top of the list of fake universities.

Delhi and New Delhi is now home to 12 of the 32 fake universities in the country, making it the main location for fake universities. Among the names mentioned are Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Vocational University, United Nations University, and All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS).

West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala each have two or more fake institutions, while Uttar Pradesh comes in second with four.

The UGC has cautioned parents and students against enrolling in these schools since they are not recognized by the UGC Act and lack the capacity to grant legitimate degrees.

Before applying for admission, the UGC has advised students to check the status of institutions on its official website and, if necessary, to verify approvals from statutory bodies such as AICTE or NCTE. It stressed that taking short cuts to degrees from unrecognized institutions could seriously harm students' academic and professional futures and warned against deceptive claims like "International Partner" or "Open University."

State-Wise List of Fake Universities

Andhra Pradesh

Christ's New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India

Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Delhi / New Delhi

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)

Institute of Management and Engineering

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS)

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

National Institute of Management Solution

Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

Haryana

Magic & Art University

Jharkhand

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education)

Karnataka

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth

Global Human Peace University

Kerala

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)

St. John’s University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Rajasthan

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Mahamaya Technical University

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research