India’s Fake University Crisis: UGC Identifies 32 Institutions Operating Without Approval; Check Official Notification Here

UGC: A list of 32 Universities that are operating without authorization and misrepresenting themselves as universities has been made public by the University Grants Commission (UGC). According to the UGC Fake List of Universities, degrees earned from these institutions are not valid for employment or further education because they are not permitted to grant degrees under the UGC Act of 1956. With ten universities, Delhi is at the top of the list of fake universities.
Delhi and New Delhi is now home to 12 of the 32 fake universities in the country, making it the main location for fake universities. Among the names mentioned are Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Vocational University, United Nations University, and All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS).
West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala each have two or more fake institutions, while Uttar Pradesh comes in second with four.
The UGC has cautioned parents and students against enrolling in these schools since they are not recognized by the UGC Act and lack the capacity to grant legitimate degrees.
Before applying for admission, the UGC has advised students to check the status of institutions on its official website and, if necessary, to verify approvals from statutory bodies such as AICTE or NCTE. It stressed that taking short cuts to degrees from unrecognized institutions could seriously harm students' academic and professional futures and warned against deceptive claims like "International Partner" or "Open University."
State-Wise List of Fake Universities
Andhra Pradesh
Christ's New Testament Deemed University
Bible Open University of India
Arunachal Pradesh
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Delhi / New Delhi
World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)
Institute of Management and Engineering
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS)
Commercial University Ltd.
United Nations University
Vocational University
ADR-Centric Juridical University
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
National Institute of Management Solution
Mountain Institute of Management & Technology
Haryana
Magic & Art University
Jharkhand
Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education)
Karnataka
Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth
Global Human Peace University
Kerala
International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)
St. John’s University
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University
National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth
Puducherry
Usha Latchumanan College of Education
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Rajasthan
Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management
Uttar Pradesh
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad
Mahamaya Technical University
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research
Official List