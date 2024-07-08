Delhi Govt Keeps Transfer Orders Of 5,000 School Teachers In Abeyance After LG's Directive

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena | IANS

Acting on the orders of Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government on Monday directed that the transfer of 5,000 school teachers, who have been posted in the same school for more than 10 years, be kept in abeyance.

Saxena on Sunday asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to keep the transfer orders in abeyance as an interim measure after a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders and representatives of teachers met the LG in his office.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Education minister Atishi, however, alleged a conspiracy by the BJP behind the transfer orders.

"Our government in Delhi has transformed government schools in the last 10 years. The results of students studying here have set records. BJP could not digest this change and hence a conspiracy was hatched to transfer teachers to ruin this education revolution," she charged.

She also congratulated the people of Delhi on the orders being withdrawn.

"Today Delhi's teachers and Delhiites have won. Teachers, students and their parents were worried after this transfer order. I had promised the teachers, students and parents that we will not let Delhi's education revolution go to waste.

"I am happy that today BJP had to withdraw this order through its LG. Today, Delhi teachers and Delhiites have won," she added.

In an official order, the education department said it had received several representations in the matter of the recent transfer orders issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), pertaining to teachers who have continued for more than 10 years in the same school.

"After going through the representations and listening to the delegations, the competent authority has decided to constitute an appropriate committee, comprising representatives of all stakeholders and experts, so as to take a holistic, sympathetic and fair view in the matter," it said.

"Therefore, till further orders, the transfer orders of teachers issued on 02.07.2024 are kept in abeyance. Postings of all such teachers are restored as on 01.07.2024," it said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Dilip Pandey echoed similar views as Atishi and demanded action against officers who were behind the transfer orders.

"Somewhere in this matter, errors were committed by officers. Despite directions from Education Minister Atishi, they were involved in issuing the orders. I would request Atishi to identify these officers and action should be taken against them," he said.

A circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' issued by the DoE on June 11 directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to compulsorily apply for a transfer.

Failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE, according to the circular.

A few days back, Atishi had instructed the chief secretary to immediately stop the mandatory transfer of the teachers who have been teaching in the same school for more than 10 years, following allegations of corruption in the transfer process.