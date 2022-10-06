e-Paper Get App
Delhi Commission for Women issues notice over 11-year-old's gang rape in Kendriya Vidyalaya

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Representative Image |
New Delhi: The Delhi commission for women has issued a notice to the police and the concerned school about the rape of an 11-year-old in the toilet of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi. The commission, in addition to asking about what action the school has taken, has also requested for a copy of FIR filed in the case. The commission also asked for updates about arrests that have been made in the matter.

The girl was gang-raped by two senior students. According to reports, she was heading to her classroom when two students- one of Class 11 and the other of Class 12 - ran into her.

