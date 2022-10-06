Delhi Commission for Women issues notice over 11-year-old's gang rape in Kendriya Vidyalaya

Representative Image |

New Delhi: The Delhi commission for women has issued a notice to the police and the concerned school about the rape of an 11-year-old in the toilet of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi. The commission, in addition to asking about what action the school has taken, has also requested for a copy of FIR filed in the case. The commission also asked for updates about arrests that have been made in the matter.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief issues notice in the matter of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl in the month of July by senior students within the Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Delhi premises. — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

As per reports, the victim had also informed one of her teachers about the incident, but the teacher asked her to stay quiet.

The girl was gang-raped by two senior students. According to reports, she was heading to her classroom when two students- one of Class 11 and the other of Class 12 - ran into her.