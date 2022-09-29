After Chandigarh, Kanpur hostel girl students allege staff filmed them bathing

e-Paper Get App
The group, of girl students, has filed a complaint against the hostel employee over the incident.

article-image
Female students complain to police after hostel employee filmed them | PTI

Kanpur: A group, of girl students in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has alleged that an employee at their hostel building took videos of them bathing, according to NDTV.

The incident comes after a nationwide uproar over a similar incident that was reported at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab wherein a girl student was held for allegedly sending videos of her hostel mates to her boyfriend.

article-image

The girls who have been staying in Sai Niwas Girls' Hostel found obscene videos of them bathing on a hostel employee's phone. They also protested about the supposed inaction over the incident at the local police station.

"We have filed a complaint," a student stated to reporters outside the police station, while the police maintained that a case has been filed and the employee has also been arrested. The mobile has been sent for forensic analysis, according to reports.

