After Chandigarh, Kanpur hostel girl students allege staff filmed them bathing

Female students complain to police after hostel employee filmed them | PTI

Kanpur: A group, of girl students in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has alleged that an employee at their hostel building took videos of them bathing, according to NDTV.

The incident comes after a nationwide uproar over a similar incident that was reported at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab wherein a girl student was held for allegedly sending videos of her hostel mates to her boyfriend.

The girls who have been staying in Sai Niwas Girls' Hostel found obscene videos of them bathing on a hostel employee's phone. They also protested about the supposed inaction over the incident at the local police station.

"We have filed a complaint," a student stated to reporters outside the police station, while the police maintained that a case has been filed and the employee has also been arrested. The mobile has been sent for forensic analysis, according to reports.