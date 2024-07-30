 Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: Protests By Civil Service Aspirants & Locals Continue For 3rd Day Outside Rau's IAS Study Circle; Visuals Surface
"We will continue our protest against coaching centres which are not following rules and putting the lives of many students like us in danger," a protester, Ayush, said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Civil services aspirants and locals continued their protest outside Rau's coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar for the third day on Tuesday.

About The Protest

They are protesting against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the management of Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students died after the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.

He said a few police officers were advising students to go home and prepare for their exams.

"We are planning to hold a candle march and start a hunger strike until all our demands are met," he added.

Demands Made By Students

Another student Satyam Singh said, "Our demands are immediate compensation for the family members of the victim from Rau's IAS Study Circle on moral grounds and strict action against those responsible for the safety and security lapse." Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

According to officials, Rau's IAS Study Circle was illegally using the basement of the building as a library. Locals have alleged that the drainage system in the area was heavily clogged with silt.

So far, police have arrested seven people, including the owner and coordinator of the coaching institute, in connection with the incident.

