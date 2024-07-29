 Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: MHA Forms Committee To Investigate Drowning Of 3 UPSC Aspirants After Basement Flooding
Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: MHA Forms Committee To Investigate Drowning Of 3 UPSC Aspirants After Basement Flooding

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday formed a committee to inquire about the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident in Delhi wherein three UPSC aspirants died in a basement following heavy rain in the national capital on Saturday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Rau's IAS Study Circle building, New Delhi | File Image

“We have constituted a committee to inquire about the unfortunate incident at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures, and recommend policy changes,” the MHA said in a post on X.

According to the MHA, the committee will include the Additional Secretary (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), Principal Secretary (Home) Delhi, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Fire Advisor, and the Joint Secretary (MHA) as the convener. “The committee will submit its report within 30 days,” the MHA added.

On Saturday evening, three UPSC aspirants lost their lives after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar area, which was being used illegally as a library.

The incident trapped 17 other students for several hours, highlighting the dire safety issues in these establishments. The basement of the coaching centre was used as a library in violation of the rules since the space was allowed to be used only for parking and storage purposes.

