Delhi: BJP MLAs stage sit-in outside CM Kejriwal's residence; demand salary payments of college teachers

New Delhi: BJP MLAs did a sit-in protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence to demand the payment of salaries for teachers from Delhi government-funded colleges.

Teachers from Delhi University-affiliated colleges have been protesting against salary payments and benefits over the years. Faculty members from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya college, who have been facing this issue for a long time, called a strike on Thursday against the payment dues in the past three years. The staff members from the college have alleged that the Kejriwal government has paid salaries till the month of September.

Leader of Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri slammed the government over the sit-in and urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take over the 12 constituent colleges due to the Delhi government's failure.

The protesting MLAs, including Mohan Singh Bisht, OP Sharma, Anil Vajpayee, Ajay Mahawar, and Abhay Verma, carried placards demanding immediate payment of pending salaries to the teachers and other staff of the colleges.

