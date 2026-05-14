Daksh Jagtap Secures State Rank 117 In Talent Search Competition | file photo

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Palghar, Maharashtra: A 10-year-old student from Palghar has brought laurels to the district with his outstanding performance in the Bharat Talent Search competition organised by Maharashtra Edumeet Academy. Daksh Sachin Jagtap scored 116 marks out of 150, securing 77.33 per cent and earning the 117th rank at the state level, fourth rank in the district and first rank at the centre level.



Daksh, a student of Anand Ashram School, has already carved a niche for himself in academics and arts at a young age. His achievement has been widely appreciated across various circles, with many crediting his dedication, consistent efforts and determination for the success.



Apart from academics, Daksh has shown a keen interest in drawing and painting and has performed remarkably well in several art competitions. He has also excelled in the All India Art Talent Contest, the E-Location Competition, Spelling Bee Elementary, and Abacus mathematics training programmes.



By actively participating in school-level competitions as well as contests organised by social organisations, Daksh has won several prizes and certificates over the years.





Earlier, he had secured top marks in the Bharat Talent Search and the Talent Contest examination organised by Kala Children Academy. In recognition of his achievements, the Palghar District Journalists Association had honoured him for his outstanding performance.



Daksh’s success has created an atmosphere of pride and celebration among his family, school and the local community in Palghar. Many believe that he is destined to achieve even greater success in the future across multiple fields.