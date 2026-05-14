 Daksh Jagtap Secures State Rank 117 In Talent Search Competition
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDaksh Jagtap Secures State Rank 117 In Talent Search Competition

Daksh Jagtap Secures State Rank 117 In Talent Search Competition

A 10-year-old student from Palghar, Daksh Sachin Jagtap, excelled in the Bharat Talent Search exam, scoring 116/150 and ranking 117th in Maharashtra, 4th in the district, and 1st at centre level. A student of Anand Ashram School, he has also excelled in art, spelling bee, and abacus competitions, earning widespread recognition for his academic and extracurricular achievements.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Daksh Jagtap Secures State Rank 117 In Talent Search Competition | file photo

'Who Is Responsible?’: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To Suicide Of Class 12 Student In Goa After NEET UG 2026 Cancellation


Palghar, Maharashtra: A 10-year-old student from Palghar has brought laurels to the district with his outstanding performance in the Bharat Talent Search competition organised by Maharashtra Edumeet Academy. Daksh Sachin Jagtap scored 116 marks out of 150, securing 77.33 per cent and earning the 117th rank at the state level, fourth rank in the district and first rank at the centre level.

Daksh, a student of Anand Ashram School, has already carved a niche for himself in academics and arts at a young age. His achievement has been widely appreciated across various circles, with many crediting his dedication, consistent efforts and determination for the success.

Read Also
CBSE Exam 2026: Only ONE Student Scores 100 In Marathi; Regional Languages Sidelined In Class 12...
article-image


Apart from academics, Daksh has shown a keen interest in drawing and painting and has performed remarkably well in several art competitions. He has also excelled in the All India Art Talent Contest, the E-Location Competition, Spelling Bee Elementary, and Abacus mathematics training programmes.

By actively participating in school-level competitions as well as contests organised by social organisations, Daksh has won several prizes and certificates over the years.

Read Also
Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Bhoyar Reviews Pre-Primary Legislation, Digital School Systems & Student...
article-image


Earlier, he had secured top marks in the Bharat Talent Search and the Talent Contest examination organised by Kala Children Academy. In recognition of his achievements, the Palghar District Journalists Association had honoured him for his outstanding performance.

Daksh’s success has created an atmosphere of pride and celebration among his family, school and the local community in Palghar. Many believe that he is destined to achieve even greater success in the future across multiple fields.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on