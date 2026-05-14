Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Bhoyar Reviews Pre-Primary Legislation, Digital School Systems & Student Welfare Schemes | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for School Education Pankaj Bhoyar on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review meeting at Mantralaya on the implementation of educational initiatives, digital school management systems and student-centric welfare schemes across the state.

Officials discuss proposed pre-primary school legislation & digital data system

During the meeting, officials reviewed the proposed pre-primary school legislation, centralised digital data management system for schools, the PM POSHAN Scheme, Bal Bhavan initiative, the proposed Punjabrao Deshmukh Educational Complex in Amravati and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

Discussions were also held on pending issues in the implementation of various schemes, infrastructure requirements and measures to strengthen digital management systems in schools.

Bhoyar directed the concerned departments to work in coordination to ensure effective delivery of quality education, nutrition support and educational facilities to students across Maharashtra.

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