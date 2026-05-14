RN Podar School Students Shine In CBSE Class XII: Three Toppers Secure 98% In Science, Humanities & Commerce Streams | X @rnpodarschool & File Pic

Students of RN Podar School excelled in the CBSE Class XII examinations, with Pratham Sharma, Diya Thakkar and Nakshatra Jain securing 98% in the Science, Humanities and Commerce streams respectively. The toppers credited their success to consistent preparation and expressed happiness over their results while sharing plans for future careers in medicine, fashion designing and finance.

Pratham Sharma |

Pratham Sharma, 98%, Science Stream, RN Podar School

Pratham Sharma of RN Podar School scored 98% in the Science stream and credited his success to consistency and regular practice throughout the year. Preparing simultaneously for NEET and board examinations, he said mock tests helped him improve significantly, especially in Physics, which he initially found challenging. Sharma was stronger in Chemistry and Biology and also secured a perfect 100 in Commercial Arts and Painting. “I was surprised and extremely happy with my score,” he said, adding that delays in DigiLocker updates created anxiety among students. Sharma is now exploring opportunities in biomedical research while also considering a career in medicine.

Diya Thakkar |

Diya Thakkar, 98%, Humanities Stream, RN Podar School

Diya Thakkar from RN Podar School secured 98% in the Humanities stream and said the result exceeded her expectations. “I was only hoping to score above 90%, especially when many students felt they had performed below expectations this year,” she said. Thakkar scored a perfect 100 in Psychology, despite initially believing she might lose marks in the subject. However, she expected slightly better marks in Sociology. She credited her result to consistent preparation and conceptual understanding. Although she plans to pursue fashion designing, where entrance examination scores are prioritised, Thakkar said she remains grateful and happy with her board examination performance.

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Nakshatra Jain |

Nakshatra Jain, 98%, Commerce Stream, RN Podar School

Commerce student Nakshatra Jain secured 98% in the CBSE Class XII examinations and attributed the achievement to disciplined preparation throughout the academic year. Jain said regular school examinations and revision tests helped build confidence and consistency before the final board exams. “I honestly was not expecting such a high score,” the student said. Like many students this year, Jain was initially anxious about CBSE’s newly introduced online evaluation system and uncertain about how answer sheets would be assessed digitally. Despite the concerns, Jain performed exceptionally well and is now considering pursuing a career in finance and commerce-related fields after school.

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