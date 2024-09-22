D Y Patil International School Slated To Hold Career Fair 2024

Representative Image | Representative Image

D Y Patil International School, Worli, has announced its upcoming Career Fair 2024, set to be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The St. Regis Hotel, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The event aims to provide students a platform to explore global educational opportunities bringing top-tier universities worldwide. 60+ leading global universities from India, the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe, etc., will be participating in the Career Fair. The event, according to D Y Patil International School, will equip students with insights into an assortment of academic programs like IGCSE, IBDP, IBCP, and A Levels, and further apprise them with essential information about both national and international study options.

Leaders speaking at the event

Pratibha Jain, Founder of Eduabroad Consulting, and Ish Patil, Vice President, D Y Patil Group, will share a keynote address titled “Shaping Young Minds Towards India’s Vision 2030,” at the event. This session will deep dive to help students understand how education will play a key role in shaping India’s future. According to the school, focused profile-building workshops at the event can help students craft strong college applications and learn about concrete career prospects that align with their aspirations. The event will also provide students with direct access to university personnels to seek tailored guidance for undergraduate and postgraduate programs, scholarships, accommodation and admission processes. The students also get a chance to explore the higher school education options after grade 10 (IGCSE/IBDP/IBCP/ A Levels).

What will the event provide?

Speaking about the event, Ms. Kinnari Shah, Head of School, D Y Patil International School, Worli, said, “At D Y Patil International School, we trust in equipping students by providing them with the necessary tools and growth drivers to help them steer close to their goals. The DYPIS Career Fair 2024 is devised to connect our students with the world’s leading universities and to provide them with invaluable insights and aegis for their upcoming educational journeys domestically and overseas.

According to the school, bringing quality global education and amplifying career options exploration under one roof for aspiring students from India, the fair is devised to cater to students on the lookout for both national and international educational opportunities.