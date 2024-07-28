CUET UG 2024 Results To Be Announced Today; Check Update Here! | Freepik Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 result today, July 28. Examinees can obtain their CUET result 2024 by going to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website.

According to a TOI report, the CUET UG 2024 result is probably going to be announced today between 7:30 and 9:30 pm. Officials have not yet confirmed the date or time of the CUET 2024 results, though.

How to apply?

-Check out the exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ official website.

-Navigate to the 'CUET UG result 2024' link located on the homepage.

-Enter the security pin, application number, and birthdate as they appear on the screen.

-The results of your CUET UG 2024 will show on the screen.

-Print off the document after downloading it for your records.

Candidates who pass the CUET exam 2024 must participate in the CUET UG counselling 2024, which will be held by their respective universities. Candidates seeking admission to top CUET universities such as Banaras Hindu University and the University of Delhi can do so by visiting their respective websites.

CUET UG 2024



On May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, the NTA administered the CUET 2024 exam in a hybrid mode (online and offline) at several testing sites spread across 379 cities, including 26 overseas locations. On July 19, the CUET 2024 reexam took place. In total, 13.48 lakh applicants took the CUET UG 2024 exam. On July 7, the CUET provisional answer key 2024 was released, and candidates had until July 9 to voice any objections.