CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key OUT; Raise Objections at cuet.samarth.ac.in;

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key | Representational image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CUET 2023 exam can check it from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. They can also raise objections, if any, against the answer key by June 30.

The CUET UG 2023 exam was held from May 21 to June 23 in nine phases across 387 cities in India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

The UGC chairman tweeted, "The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys, and Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for all candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2023 to challenge."

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," he added.

The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys, and Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website https://t.co/6511A38EDk for all candidates who appeared for CUET (UG) – 2023 to challenge. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 28, 2023

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 29 June to 30 June 2023 (Up to 11:50 P.M.) Last date for Payment: 30 June 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Steps to raise objections against provisional answer key for CUET UG 2023:

Log in with your application number, password, or date of birth, and enter the security pin

Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.

The option(s) next to the question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate answer key.

Upload supporting documents in a single pdf file

After clicking on your desired option(s) ID for the challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’

Save the form, pay the fees

Download and take a printout of the acknowledgment form

The chairman also said that based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. For further clarification related to CUET (UG) - 2023 the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.