CUET PG 2023 date sheet expected soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2023: The CUET PG 2023 datesheet will be announced in a few days informed the University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.
'In a few days, we will announce the date sheet of CUET-PG. NTA is working on it. https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,' he wrote.
The official registration link for the CUET PG 2023 was activated on the National Testing Agency's official website cuet.nta.nic.in. on March 20, 2023, and will close on April 19, 2023, at 5 pm.
The NTA is expected to release the CUET PG 2023 admit card soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for any updates on the CUET PG Datesheet 2023.
How to apply for the CUET PG 2023
Go to the official CUET PG 2023 website– cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on registration link found on the homepage and fill in the required details.
Add your details in the application form and upload the necessary documents required
Pay the application fees and subit your form.
Download and take a printout for future reference.
