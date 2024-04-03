 CTET Registration Deadline Extended To April 5, Check How To Apply
To obtain the eligibility certificate, candidates wishing to teach classes 1 through 8 must take the CTET July exam in 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
CTET Registration Deadline Extended To April 5, Check How To Apply | Representational pic

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) application deadline has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to April 5. The timetable states that the CTET July exam 2024 will take place on July 7 in two shifts: paper 1 will be administered in the afternoon from 2 to 4.30 pm, and paper 2 will be administered in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon.

There are no limits on the number of attempts required to obtain the CTET qualifying certificate; it is valid for life in all categories. If a candidate is eligible for the CTET exam, they can retake it to get a better score.

article-image

Application Fees


General/OBC Application Fee (NCL) The price is Rs. 1000 for a single paper and Rs. 1200 for two.
Rs. 500 for one paper, Rs. 600 for two papers for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person

How to register for CTET 2024?

  1. Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website.

  • Select "apply online."

  • Complete the application and make a note of Application/Registration No.

  • Upload necessary files, then submit the application.

  • After paying the exam fee, print the registration form for your records.

    • The test will be given in 136 cities around the nation in 20 different languages. One week before the exam, the admit cards for the same are anticipated to be made available.

