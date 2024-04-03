CTET Registration Deadline Extended To April 5, Check How To Apply | Representational pic

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) application deadline has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to April 5. The timetable states that the CTET July exam 2024 will take place on July 7 in two shifts: paper 1 will be administered in the afternoon from 2 to 4.30 pm, and paper 2 will be administered in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon.

To obtain the eligibility certificate, candidates wishing to teach classes 1 through 8 must take the CTET July exam in 2024.



There are no limits on the number of attempts required to obtain the CTET qualifying certificate; it is valid for life in all categories. If a candidate is eligible for the CTET exam, they can retake it to get a better score.

Application Fees



General/OBC Application Fee (NCL) The price is Rs. 1000 for a single paper and Rs. 1200 for two.

Rs. 500 for one paper, Rs. 600 for two papers for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person

How to register for CTET 2024?