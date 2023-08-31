 CTET Answer Key 2023 Likely To Be Out Today At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCTET Answer Key 2023 Likely To Be Out Today At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Check

CTET Answer Key 2023 Likely To Be Out Today At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Check

As per the previous year CTET trends, the board usually releases the CTET answer key within 15 to 20 days of conducting the exam. Candidates who have appeared for the CTET exam on August 20 will be able to check their CTET response sheet online.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
CTET 2023 Answer key | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to release the provisional CTET 2023 answer key today, August 31. The answer key of CTET will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. As per the previous year CTET trends, the board usually releases the CTET answer key within 15 to 20 days of conducting the exam. Candidates who have appeared for the CTET exam on August 20 will be able to check their CTET response sheet online.

Applicants will be given a chance to raise objections against the provisional CTET answer key 2023 within the stipulated time, in case they do not stand satisfied. After evaluating the objections raised, the final CTET answer key will be released.

Read Also
CBSE CTET Answer key Soon At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Check Result
article-image

Steps to download CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'CTET 2023 Answer key.'

I n the new window, enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, captcha and other details asked.

CTET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the CTET answer key and save it for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Torn Jeans Strictly Prohibited, Only Formal Dresses Allowed': Kolkata College To Students

'Torn Jeans Strictly Prohibited, Only Formal Dresses Allowed': Kolkata College To Students

CTET Answer Key 2023 Likely To Be Out Today At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Check

CTET Answer Key 2023 Likely To Be Out Today At ctet.nic.in; Steps To Check

Maharashtra: Deputy CM Fadnavis Says 1,499 New Colleges To Be Set Up This Year

Maharashtra: Deputy CM Fadnavis Says 1,499 New Colleges To Be Set Up This Year

UPPSC PCS (J)-2022 Results Out At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPPSC PCS (J)-2022 Results Out At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 For Officer Scale II, III Out At ibps.in; Direct Link

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 For Officer Scale II, III Out At ibps.in; Direct Link