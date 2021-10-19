CTET 2021: CBSE extends registration deadline till 25 October, one more centre added; apply at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022.

The test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test). The online application process for the CTET examination has been started on 20 September 2021.

Meanwhile, one more examination city has been created at Leh for the convenience of aspirants. The candidates who have already applied for CTET-December, 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from October 28, 2021, to November 3, 2021. No corrections will be allowed under any circumstances after this date.

Further on the basis of Gazette Notifications No. 459 and 462 dated 13.10.2021 issued by the National Council for Teacher Education. New Delhi. i.e. "Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.", such candidates can also apply for CTET-December. 2021 as per eligibility criteria given in the said notifications. The required changes have already been made in the dropbox of the Online application form.

Therefore. in order to facilitate the candidates the last date for submitting an online application has been extended till 25 October (Monday) and candidates can submit their fee up to 26 October (Tuesday) before 15.30 hrs.

The interested candidates may apply through online mode accordingly.

