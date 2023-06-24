CPET 2023: Common PG Entrance Test Begins In Odisha

The Common PG Entrance test (CPET), 2023 has started from 23rd of June (yesterday) at all the 21 examination centers. | Representative image

The Common PG Entrance test (CPET), 2023 has started from 23rd of June (yesterday) at all the 21 examination centers. Candidates who will be able to score a distinction will have the floor open for admissions into several Post Graduation (PG) colleges across the state public universities and autonomous colleges of Odisha. This 10 day long examination will continue till July 4.

The State Selection Board is conducting this examination for the first time. Following that, the higher education department has also given this examination responsibility to SSB instead of universities were holding this entrance examination for the last three years.

Schedule of Examination:

A total number of 69,705 candidates had registered for the CPET 2023. On the first day of exam - anthropology (arts and science), geography, Hindi, and MBA (business administration) in three sittings. The first sitting was conducted between 10 am and 11 am, while the second sitting started at 12.30 pm and continued till 1.30 pm. The last one was held between 3 pm and 4 pm. Candidates answered objective-type questions for 80 marks. It was an OMR-based test, said SSB secretary Madhusudan Mishra.

He also added that about how the examination went on with a flawless process. “We have chosen big degree and autonomous colleges as examination canters. We have given two centres each for Bhubaneswar and Sundargar districts (one at Sundargarh and the other at Rourkela). Others were in Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Balagir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Paralakhemundi, Berhampur, Jajpur, Bhawanipatna, Phulbani, Keonjhar, Jeypore, Baripada, Puri and Sambalpur," he added.



On Saturday , the candidates will appear for physics , population studies, law, statistics, and commerce subjects. On the following day (Sunday), the candidates will appear for courses like microbiology, English, Zoology, PMIR/IRPM, Yoga and Naturopathy.

The SSB conducting CPET will hand over the entrance marks to Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) here on July 16. Applicants can upload graduation/equivalent marks between July 8 and July 15.

In addition, the department will notify the dates for the publications of subject-wise and state-wide merit lists, said the official sources.