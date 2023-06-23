 Odisha: OTET 2nd Admit Card OUT at bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha: OTET 2nd Admit Card OUT at bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Odisha: OTET 2nd Admit Card OUT at bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Candidates who filled the application form for the OTET 2022 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
OTET 2nd Admit Card 2022 | Representative image

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has issued the admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 2nd examination. Candidates who filled the application form for the OTET 2022 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

Exam Date for OTET 2022 2nd examination

The OTET 2022 2nd examination will be conducted on July 1. Previously, the OTET 2nd examination was scheduled to be held on June 23.

Direct Link OTET 2022 2nd admit card link

Read Also
SSC CPO Paper II 2022 Final Answer Key OUT at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

Steps To Download OTET 2nd Admit Card 2022:

  • Visit the official website of OTET 2nd admit at bseodisha.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “ADMIT CARD ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET–2022(2nd)”

  • Key in your login details.

  • OTET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Top 10 Universities in Asia As Per Times Rankings 2023

Top 10 Universities in Asia As Per Times Rankings 2023

NEET 2023: Here's All You Need To Know About Major Changes In UG, PG, Counselling Process

NEET 2023: Here's All You Need To Know About Major Changes In UG, PG, Counselling Process

Odisha: OTET 2nd Admit Card OUT at bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Odisha: OTET 2nd Admit Card OUT at bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link Here

SSC CPO Paper II 2022 Final Answer Key OUT at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC CPO Paper II 2022 Final Answer Key OUT at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi: Ambedkar University Set To Enroll PhD Students Through CUET; Interview Weightage At 30%

Delhi: Ambedkar University Set To Enroll PhD Students Through CUET; Interview Weightage At 30%