Odisha: OTET 2nd Admit Card OUT at bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has issued the admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 2nd examination. Candidates who filled the application form for the OTET 2022 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.
Exam Date for OTET 2022 2nd examination
The OTET 2022 2nd examination will be conducted on July 1. Previously, the OTET 2nd examination was scheduled to be held on June 23.
Direct Link OTET 2022 2nd admit card link
Steps To Download OTET 2nd Admit Card 2022:
Visit the official website of OTET 2nd admit at bseodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the “ADMIT CARD ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET–2022(2nd)”
Key in your login details.
OTET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.