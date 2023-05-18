Odisha 10th Result 2023 Out: 96.4% pass HSC exam, girls outshine boys

Odisha 10th Result 2023 Out | Photo: Representative Image

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has declared the class 10 results 2023 today, May 18 at 10 AM.

Students can check their Class 10 results on the official websites at bseodisha.nic.in or bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The Odisha education minister, Pramila Malik announced the BSE Odisha class 10th or HSC exam results.

Students would require Roll number and Date of birth to check their vHSC result 2023.

This year, 96.4 per cent of students have passed in Odisha 10th Board. A total of 5,85,730 students took the HSC board exams this year.

Girls outperformed the boys in the Odisha 10th Result 2023

While 95.75 per cent of boys cleared exam.

The pass percentage among girls is 97.05 per cent.

As many as 3,222 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year.

BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17.

To pass the examination, candidates must achieve a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all subjects.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 direct link.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will provide students who have failed in one or two subjects with the chance to appear in the supplementary exams.

Students who are dissatisfied with their obtained marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation.

The application window for re-evaluation will open after the declaration of the result.

Previous year pass Percentage

In 2022, the pass percentage was at 90.55 per cent.

In 2021, a total of 97.89 per cent of students passed. It was the highest pass percentage by the board.

In 2020, it was 78.76 per cent and in 2019, it was 70.78 per cent.

In addition to these websites, students can also check Odisha Madhyama result 2023 through alternative methods such as SMS and DigiLocker.

How to check Odisha 10th result 2023 via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type OR10<space>Roll Number

Send it to 5676750

Steps to check BSE Odisha Matric result 2023?

Go to bseodisha.ac.in.

Now, go to results.

Open the Odisha HSC result link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and login.

Check Odisha HSC or Matric result.