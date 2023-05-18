Odisha Class 10 Results today at bseodisha.nic.in; check latest updates here

Once announced, students can check their class 10 matric results on the official websites, SMS, or even DigiLocker. | Representative image

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the Class 10 exam 2023 results for nearly 5.85 lakh participating students today on the official websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Once announced, students can check their class 10 matric results on the official websites, SMS, or even DigiLocker.

The state board will also announce the total number of students, pass percentage, and a list of toppers along with the results. Students are expected to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in all subjects to pass the exams. Those who fail to do so can appear for the supplementary exams.

The Odisha Board Class 10 exams 2023 were held from March 10 to March 17. The online BSE Odisha 10th result mark sheet will be provisional and students will have to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

To download Odisha Class 10 results 2023:

Go to the official BSE websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

Click on the results link displayed on the homepage

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Download and save the result once it is displayed on the screen.