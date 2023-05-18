Bhopal: Failed students can sit for supplementary exam

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra has decided to give an opportunity to sit in supplementary exam to those students who have even failed in all subjects in board pattern exam held for Class 5 and 8. Normally, there is provision of supplementary exam for failure in two or three subjects. This is probably for the first time that supplementary opportunity is being provided to students who failed in all subjects. Meanwhile, students who failed in a specific subject need to give exam of that particular subject only. Rajya Shiksha Kendra Director Dhanraju said that students should prepare for supplementary exam with utmost sincerity. The board pattern results of Class 5 and 8 were declared recently.