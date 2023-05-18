 Bhopal: Failed students can sit for supplementary exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Failed students can sit for supplementary exam

Bhopal: Failed students can sit for supplementary exam

This is probably for the first time that supplementary opportunity is being provided to students who failed in all subjects

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra has decided to give an opportunity to sit in supplementary exam to those students who have even failed in all subjects in board pattern exam held for Class 5 and 8. Normally, there is provision of supplementary exam for failure in two or three subjects. This is probably for the first time that supplementary opportunity is being provided to students who failed in all subjects. Meanwhile, students who failed in a specific subject need to give exam of that particular subject only. Rajya Shiksha Kendra Director Dhanraju said that students should prepare for supplementary exam with utmost sincerity. The board pattern results of Class 5 and 8 were declared recently.

Read Also
Bhopal: NIA conducts raids in Barwani, Bhind over terror funding and arms supply
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Commissioner Singh conducts surprise inspection of camps set up under Jansewa Abhiyaan

MP: Commissioner Singh conducts surprise inspection of camps set up under Jansewa Abhiyaan

MP: Blood donation camp Begins on Bhupendra Singh’s birthday

MP: Blood donation camp Begins on Bhupendra Singh’s birthday

MP: Lack of power, waterhits residents of Anjani Dham

MP: Lack of power, waterhits residents of Anjani Dham

MP: SUV driver mows down bike-borne man in Chhatarpur, kin block road

MP: SUV driver mows down bike-borne man in Chhatarpur, kin block road

Bhopal: Arm wrestling competition held

Bhopal: Arm wrestling competition held