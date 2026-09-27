'Courts Will Not Look The Other Way': CJI Surya Kant On Police Repression Of Peaceful Protests

CJI Surya Kant | PTI

Patna: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday asserted that the judiciary was committed to protecting students' fundamental right to peaceful protest and would not "look the other way" in cases involving alleged infringement of the right.

Speaking at Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna during an interaction with students, the CJI was responding to a question on police action against peaceful protests, according to a CNLU statement.

"Courts will not look the other way when confronted with cases of alleged brutal repression by police,” he said, reaffirming the judiciary's commitment to protecting students' right to peaceful protest.

The question was asked against the backdrop of protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET paper leaks. The campaign had originated from a remark made by the CJI in the Supreme Court, which he later said had been reported out of context.

Asked why dissenting views within the collegium were recorded but not made public, Surya Kant said disclosure, even if well-intentioned, could place the person concerned in an "untenable position".

"Transparency has its limits when personal dignity is at stake," he said, asking how a chief justice or judge could continue to work if a negative observation about them was included in the collegium's minutes.

Patna High Court Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao, who is also the university's Chancellor, was also present.

The CJI also welcomed a proposal by CNLU Vice Chancellor and noted jurist Faizan Mustafa to restructure the five-year law course into four years of academic study followed by a mandatory final-year court apprenticeship.

The proposal, according to the university, could eliminate the separate one-year practice requirement for judicial service examinations. Surya Kant described the idea as "new" and "welcome".

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During his visit to Patna, CJI also inaugurated the country's first Victim Rights Centre at the Bihar State Legal Services Authority premises in Patna.

The centre will provide legal assistance, psychological support, counselling and other services to victims of crimes, including those described as "invisible victims", under one roof. The centre will initially operate as a one-year pilot project in Patna district before being extended to all districts of Bihar.

He also delivered delivered the Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture on 'Childhood Beyond Drugs: Protection, Care and Reintegration' at the Bihar Lok Bhavan and noted that substance abuse among children must be understood as a child protection issue, rather than as a matter of public health concern.