COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Registration Process Begins Today At comedk.org; Know Eligibility Criteria

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 | Official Website

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will start the counselling process of COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) today, June 9, 2025. The COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Registration and uploading of document window will open at 4 PM today. The last date to apply will be June 18, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling is conducted for those candidates who pass the entrance exam and want admission to engineering and architecture courses in the private colleges of Karnataka. Only those will be allowed to participate in the counselling who score a valid rank in the COMEDK UGET 2025 exam.

In order to start the process, shortlisted candidates need to first register online using the official COMEDK website. Having registered, the candidates will have to enter their desired choice of colleges and courses. This process, referred to as choice filling and locking, has to be done within the specified time using the candidate login portal.

Once the choice-filling process is over, the examination authority will publish the seat allotment results depending on the candidate's rank, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates who are allotted a seat are required to pay the seat acceptance fee in order to go further. After this, they are required to complete the document verification process for confirming the admission.

Successful candidates who pass all the levels of the counselling procedure will be eligible for admission to over 150 private engineering colleges affiliated with COMEDK in Karnataka.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For Engineering (B.E./B.Tech Programmes):

- The candidate should have passed 2nd PUC / Class 12 or equivalent exam.

- English should be one of the subjects studied.

- A minimum aggregate of 45% marks should be obtained in Physics and Mathematics (compulsory subjects), and one of the following subjects:

Chemistry

Bio-Technology

Biology

Electronics

Computer Science

- SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka State are eligible with 40% aggregate marks.

- The relaxation from 45% to 40% is applicable only to Karnataka domicile candidates.

For Architecture (B.Arch Programme):

- The candidate should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with:

- Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects, and

- Any one of the following as an additional subject:

Chemistry

Biology

Technical Vocational Subject

Computer Science

Information Technology

Informatics Practices

Engineering Graphics

Business Studies

- It is mandatory to have at least 45% aggregate marks (40% for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

OR

- They should have passed a 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics as one of the required subjects and obtained a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

Apart from academic qualifications, they should have cleared an Aptitude Test in Architecture, administered by either:

- NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) by the Council of Architecture, or

- JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch) by NTA

Note: COMEDK does not hold a separate entrance exam for admission to the B.Arch course.

For B.Plan and B.Design Programmes:

- The same academic and aptitude test eligibility criteria as specified for B.Arch admission also apply to B.Plan and B.Design courses.