 CM Revanth Reddy Announces 571 New Schools In Telangana To Ensure Quality Education For All Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCM Revanth Reddy Announces 571 New Schools In Telangana To Ensure Quality Education For All Students

CM Revanth Reddy Announces 571 New Schools In Telangana To Ensure Quality Education For All Students

According to an official statement, following the reopening of the schools after summer vacation, CM Revanth Reddy held a review of the School Education department at the ICCC.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Pic

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that he would move towards fulfilling the commitment to provide quality education. The Chief Minister has announced the establishment of 571 new schools in villages and urban areas where there is no school and the number of students is more than 20, as per the CMO release.

The state government's main objective is to improve educational standards in all government schools and colleges.

According to an official statement, following the reopening of the schools after summer vacation, CM Revanth Reddy held a review of the School Education department at the ICCC.

The Chief Minister ordered the authorities to develop a new system to ensure every student gets enrolled in government schools and receives quality education.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Read Also
NEET Result 2025 Date And Time: NEET UG Result Likely To Be Announced Today At neet.nta.nic.in;...
article-image

The Chief Minister suggested improving the standards of all teaching staff and also introducing reforms to the education system to provide students with skill development training and the opportunity to acquire knowledge in languages.

According to the statement, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that skill development training should be provided based on high school standards and create a platform to excel in their chosen field in the future.

In a statement, in the wake of rapid urbanisation in the state, the CM instructed the state Education Department, Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials to identify suitable places meant for social infrastructure in HMDA and municipal layouts to set up new schools.

CM Revanth Reddy also ordered the officials to rationalise the educational institutions up to intermediate level run by SC, ST, BC, Minority wings and ensure that each institution has a specified number of students.

Read Also
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
article-image

In view of increasing demand from students to join Gurukuls, which provide quality food, uniforms, textbooks, and a good environment for study, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to study the issue of admitting day scholars into residential schools and to provide food, dresses, and textbooks, as per the release.

The CM underscored that students should be developed into mentally strong and responsible citizens by providing them counselling on the importance of family, society and their responsibilities.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor K Kesava Rao, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, CM Secretary Manik Raj, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Intermediate Board Secretary Deva Sena, and School Education Director Narasimha Reddy are present in the review.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories