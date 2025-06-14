 JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) declared the Round 1 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 at josaa.nic.in.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Saturday declared the Round 1 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who applied for admission in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other top engineering colleges can now see their seat allotment results. The college and course allocation has been released and is accessible online at josaa.nic.in.

What's Next?

Students who have been given a seat in the Round 1 seat allotment, are required to do the online reporting between June 14 and June 18, 2025. The process includes the payment of the seat acceptance fee, uploading scanned documents of the required documents, and resolving document verification-related issues within the specified period.

Applicants who have attempted to pay the fee prior to the deadline are required to settle any payment problems by 5:00 PM on Thursday, 19 June 2025. The final date to answer queries about Round 1 is Friday, 20 June 2025, by 5:00 PM.

Important Dates

A total of 128 engineering colleges will provide admissions for the current year, including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 47 other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Top Engineering Colleges: Best 8 NITs For Engineering Aspirants
JoSAA 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates will have to log in with the required details on the portal

Step 3: Click on the link 'Round 1 Seat Allotment Result' on the homepage

Step 4: The JoSAA 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the JoSAA 2025 Seat Allotment Result and take a print out for the future future reference.

JoSAA 2025 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

