NEET Result 2025 Date And Time: NEET UG Result Likely To Be Announced Today At neet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

NEET UG Result 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Result 2025 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET UG result 2025 today, June 14, 2025. The agency has issued the NEET UG final answer key 2025. Now, the NEET UG Result 2025 is also expected to be released anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2025 result will be made available through the candidate login. Successful candidates will become eligible to participate in the centralised counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical courses in India. The result will show crucial information such as subject-wise marks, total marks, percentile rank, and whether the candidate is qualified or not.

To download the results of NEET 2025, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password on the portal.

The final answer key of NEET UG 2025 has been published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website. According to the key, there are two correct options for one question in each set of the test booklet, namely Question 63 in Set 45, Question 54 in Set 46, Question 58 in Set 47, and Question 51 in Set 48.

According to the NEET UG 2025 marking scheme, the candidate will be awarded four marks for each correct or most apt answer, and one mark will be awarded for each wrong answer. There will be no award or deduction of marks for the questions left blank or marked for reconsideration.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG 2025 Result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates can check the application number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: The NEET UG 2025 Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG 2025 Result and take a print out for future reference.