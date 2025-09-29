 CM Pramod Sawant Decides Not To Force IIT-Goa Project At Codar Village Following Farmers’ Strong Protests
CM Pramod Sawant Decides Not To Force IIT-Goa Project At Codar Village Following Farmers' Strong Protests

Speaking at a press conference here, Industries Minister Subhash Shirodkar said the plan to construct the IIT-Goa campus at Codar village in South Goa has been cancelled.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Goa CM Pramod Sawant | The Goan

Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday announced that it has scrapped plans to set up an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Codar village, following opposition from residents.

Speaking at a press conference here, Industries Minister Subhash Shirodkar said the plan to construct the IIT-Goa campus at Codar village in South Goa has been cancelled.

The minister said that he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday.

"CM Sawant told me that we don't want to force the project on the people of that village," he said.

UGC Issues Notices To 54 Private Universities For Non-Compliance With Transparency Rules
article-image

Residents of Codar, mostly farmers, had opposed the project, claiming it would destroy the natural habitat and adversely impact their livelihood.

Shirodkar, however, said the IIT campus at Codar, which falls in his assembly constituency, would have brought development to the area.

"Now, IIT will continue functioning at Farmagudi in Ponda, where it is currently based, though with inconvenience," he said, citing that there was no scope for expansion at the current location.

The state government will now have to look for a new site, he added.

'Govt Plans To Integrate Ayurveda Into School And College Curriculum,' Says Ayush Minister Prataprao...
article-image

He pointed out that such opposition to projects is detrimental to the state's development.

The minister further alleged that some "vested interests" were instigating people to oppose developmental initiatives, and asserted that the IIT campus at Codar would not have affected the livelihood or land of farmers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

