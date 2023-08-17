 Respect Illiterates But They Can’t Be Public Representatives: CM Kejriwal Defends Sacked Unacademy Teacher
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRespect Illiterates But They Can’t Be Public Representatives: CM Kejriwal Defends Sacked Unacademy Teacher

Respect Illiterates But They Can’t Be Public Representatives: CM Kejriwal Defends Sacked Unacademy Teacher

Amid the news going viral, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on X. In the viral video doing the rounds on Internet he said, "Remember whenever you vote next time, elect a literate person so you don't face this situation again." he adds, "Vote for a person who understand things. Make your decisions properly."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
CM Kejriwal Defends Sacked Unacademy Teacher | Representational Pic

The firing of Unacademy's teacher, Karan Sangwan is trending all over the twitter, netizens are split over the decision made by the Edtech company. The news of firing came after a telegram post was circulated on micro-blogging site, X (formerly Twitter). The telegram post says, it's been pleasure to teach all of you and had great time with all my students. I have all try my best to provide you a quality education and I hope I meet all your expectations in this journey of preparation."

it added, "Best wishes for your Future, and hope you will fulfill your dreams."

The post on telegram, which is being circulated ended with regards from Karan Sangwan, the teacher allegedly fired by the Ed-tech company.

Amid the news going viral, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on X said, "Is it a crime to appeal people to vote for educated politician? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people's representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century."

Read Also
'Do Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians Who Change Names': Unacademy Teacher Tells Students In...
article-image

The Edtech company was under fire on social media site, X (formerly Twitter) after one of its teachers appealed students to not vote for politicians who are illiterate and just knows changing names. In the viral video doing the rounds on Internet he said, "Remember whenever you vote next time, elect a literate person so you don't face this situation again." he adds, "Vote for a person who understand things. Make your decisions properly."

Read Also
Unacademy Fires Teacher Karan Sangwan Who Urged Students 'To Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians' In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unacademy Fires Teacher Karan Sangwan Who Urged Students 'To Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians' In...

Unacademy Fires Teacher Karan Sangwan Who Urged Students 'To Not Vote For Illiterate Politicians' In...

ICAI Reschedules CA Foundation December 2023 Exams; CA Intermediate and Final Exams Remain Unchanged

ICAI Reschedules CA Foundation December 2023 Exams; CA Intermediate and Final Exams Remain Unchanged

Jadavpur Student's Death: WB Govt Forms Fact-Finding Committee

Jadavpur Student's Death: WB Govt Forms Fact-Finding Committee

WATCH | Video Of A Teacher Goes Viral As Students Rush To Hug Him

WATCH | Video Of A Teacher Goes Viral As Students Rush To Hug Him

Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP Youth Morcha Protest at Jadavpur University

Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP Youth Morcha Protest at Jadavpur University