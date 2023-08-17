Respect Illiterates But They Can’t Be Public Representatives: CM Kejriwal Defends Sacked Unacademy Teacher

CM Kejriwal Defends Sacked Unacademy Teacher | Representational Pic

The firing of Unacademy's teacher, Karan Sangwan is trending all over the twitter, netizens are split over the decision made by the Edtech company. The news of firing came after a telegram post was circulated on micro-blogging site, X (formerly Twitter). The telegram post says, it's been pleasure to teach all of you and had great time with all my students. I have all try my best to provide you a quality education and I hope I meet all your expectations in this journey of preparation."

it added, "Best wishes for your Future, and hope you will fulfill your dreams."

The post on telegram, which is being circulated ended with regards from Karan Sangwan, the teacher allegedly fired by the Ed-tech company.

Amid the news going viral, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on X said, "Is it a crime to appeal people to vote for educated politician? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people's representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of 21st century."

क्या पढ़े लिखे लोगों को वोट देने की अपील करना अपराध है? यदि कोई अनपढ़ है, व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मैं उसका सम्मान करता हूँ। लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि अनपढ़ नहीं हो सकते। ये साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी का ज़माना है। 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत का निर्माण अनपढ़ जनप्रतिनिधि कभी नहीं कर सकते। https://t.co/YPX4OCoRoZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2023

The Edtech company was under fire on social media site, X (formerly Twitter) after one of its teachers appealed students to not vote for politicians who are illiterate and just knows changing names. In the viral video doing the rounds on Internet he said, "Remember whenever you vote next time, elect a literate person so you don't face this situation again." he adds, "Vote for a person who understand things. Make your decisions properly."

Unacademy का मोदी विरोधी एजेंडा... शिक्षा के नाम पर परोसी जा रही मोदी से नफरत



ये #Unacademy का शिक्षक करन सांगवान है जो अपरोक्ष रूप से



- PM मोदी को अनपढ़ कह रहा है

- PM मोदी को वोट न देने की अपील कर रहा है



आपको PM मोदी पसंद नहीं हैं तो उनका विरोध करें लेकिन शिक्षा की आड़ में… pic.twitter.com/SslwAZPy3a — Abhay Pratap Singh (बहुत सरल हूं) (@IAbhay_Pratap) August 13, 2023

